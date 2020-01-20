My Chemical Romance Have Announced A UK Headline Show

It's all happening!

After two weeks of teasing, My Chemical Romance have announced their return to the UK for a huge headline show!

Right at the beginning of the new year, My Chemical Romance sent the internet spinning with a cryptic tweet, featuring the union jack flag emoji:



They followed that up one week later with an even more cryptic tweet, featuring a video made up of tarot symbols, letters from the Theban alphabet and a union jack flag.

When translated, the Theban symbols spell out 'JUNE' - but that's as far as the translation got.



Now we know what all the teasing was for! My Chem are officially returning to the UK on June 20 and are playing Milton Keynes Stadium!



No word yet on when tickets are on sale, but stay tuned for additional details.

MCR have six live appearances scheduled for 2020, across Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the UK. Check out the full list of announced tour dates below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE

06 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium