My Chemical Romance Have Announced A UK Headline Show

After two weeks of teasing, My Chemical Romance have announced their return to the UK for a huge headline show!
Right at the beginning of the new year, My Chemical Romance sent the internet spinning with a cryptic tweet, featuring the union jack flag emoji:
— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 3, 2020
They followed that up one week later with an even more cryptic tweet, featuring a video made up of tarot symbols, letters from the Theban alphabet and a union jack flag.
When translated, the Theban symbols spell out 'JUNE' - but that's as far as the translation got.
— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 9, 2020
Now we know what all the teasing was for! My Chem are officially returning to the UK on June 20 and are playing Milton Keynes Stadium!
An Offering...
— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 20, 2020
An Offering...
No word yet on when tickets are on sale, but stay tuned for additional details.
MCR have six live appearances scheduled for 2020, across Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the UK. Check out the full list of announced tour dates below:
MARCH
20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival
21 - SYDNEY Download Festival
25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs
28 - OSAKA Intex
29 - TOKYO Download Festival
JUNE
06 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium
