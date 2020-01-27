My Chemical Romance Have Announced A European Headline Tour

EUROPEAN. HEADLINERS.
After selling out two stadium shows in the UK within minutes of tickets going on sale on Friday, My Chemical Romance have announced a European tour!
To date they've announced headline appearances in Ireland, Italy and Germany, which follow their two sold out Milton Keynes shows on June 20 and 21.
These headline shows are their first live appearances in Europe since 2011. And with these shows, that brings the number of scheduled live appearances on the MCR calendar this year up to 12!
Tickets for all three European headliners are on sale this Friday at 10am local time. Check out the full list of My Chemical Romance tour dates below:
MARCH
20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival
21 - SYDNEY Download Festival
25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs
28 - OSAKA Intex
29 - TOKYO Download Festival
JUNE
20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham
JULY
01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival
04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord
06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN
11 - MOSCOW Park Live
Get Rock Sound to your inbox, every week. Sign up for free now.