My Chemical Romance Have Announced A European Headline Tour

EUROPEAN. HEADLINERS.

After selling out two stadium shows in the UK within minutes of tickets going on sale on Friday, My Chemical Romance have announced a European tour!

To date they've announced headline appearances in Ireland, Italy and Germany, which follow their two sold out Milton Keynes shows on June 20 and 21.

These headline shows are their first live appearances in Europe since 2011. And with these shows, that brings the number of scheduled live appearances on the MCR calendar this year up to 12!

Tickets for all three European headliners are on sale this Friday at 10am local time. Check out the full list of My Chemical Romance tour dates below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE

20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY

01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival

04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord

06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN

11 - MOSCOW Park Live