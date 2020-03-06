My Chemical Romance, Asking Alexandria, Biffy Clyro & More Have Announced Record Store Day Releases

Better start saving those pennies.





Record Store Day have announced their list of releases for this year, and there are some absolutely belters on there.



Leading the charge is My Chemical Romance who are releasing their 2006 live album/compilation 'Life On The Murder Scene' on vinyl for the very first time. So that's the first time that tracks such as 'Desert Song' and 'Bury Me In Black' will ever be heard on wax. How sick is that?



Note that it's only the music and not the accompanying DVD as well. That would be wild.



Other picks include Asking Alexandria who will be re-releasing their debut album 'Stand Up And Scream' with new artwork and on an exclusive colour varient.



Biffy Clyro are dropping a Double A-side featuring covers of Frightened Rabbit's 'The Modern Leper' and David Bowie's 'Modern Love', with all proceeds being donated to 'Tiny Changes', a mental health charity set up in memory of Scott Hutchison.



Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have also contirubuted to the 'Live To Vinyl' series with tracks taken from their latest album 'End Of Suffering' recorded straight to vinyl at Metropolis studios.



A lot to get excited about there.



You can check out the full list of releases right here