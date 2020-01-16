My Chemical Romance Are Teasing America This Time

Well. Americans who felt left out of the teasing - feel left out no more! Tonight My Chem have started teasing you as well!
In a short teaser posted to Twitter, My Chem have shared a video of what looks like the car from their 'Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys' videos, hooning through what looks like the 'Danger Days' set.
Are they teasing their way through their albums? What does it all mean? Well, whatever My Chem are teasing, consider us committed to being excited.
It is fun having them back, isn't it?
So far, MCR have five live appearances scheduled for 2020, across Australia, New Zealand and Japan. But it looks like the UK and the US might be up next. Check out the full list of announced tour dates below:
MARCH
20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival
21 - SYDNEY Download Festival
25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs
28 - OSAKA Intex
29 - TOKYO Download Festival