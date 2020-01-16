My Chemical Romance Are Teasing America This Time

WHEN WILL THE TEASING END.

It's been a wild few weeks in the world of My Chemical Romance. We are currently up to FOUR teasers in the space of two weeks.

It all kicked off on January 03 with a cryptic tweet, and an emoji of a union jack. Teasing their return to the UK? Teasing an imminent announcement of a show, or tour dates?



Well. Americans who felt left out of the teasing - feel left out no more! Tonight My Chem have started teasing you as well!

In a short teaser posted to Twitter, My Chem have shared a video of what looks like the car from their 'Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys' videos, hooning through what looks like the 'Danger Days' set.

Curious.



This also follows on from teasing earlier this week which felt a lot like 'The Black Parade' imagery...



Are they teasing their way through their albums? What does it all mean? Well, whatever My Chem are teasing, consider us committed to being excited.

It is fun having them back, isn't it?

So far, MCR have five live appearances scheduled for 2020, across Australia, New Zealand and Japan. But it looks like the UK and the US might be up next. Check out the full list of announced tour dates below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival