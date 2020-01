This one almost looks like a 2006-era throwback.

Another day, another cryptic My Chemical Romance teaser.

My Chem are back at it again with the teasers. This is the third teaser in less than two weeks. What is going on?!

The cryptic photo they've posted on social media today looks like a hospital room, with a gurney... which looks pretty reminiscent of the way that MCR used to start their shows on 'The Black Parade' tour back in 2006...



And if you need a reminder of how they used to start their shows, check out the classic opening number from The Black Parade Is Dead below:

Hello, Gerard Way on a hospital gurney.

Or is it more reminiscent of the 'Welcome To The Black Parade' video, perhaps?

Whatever it's hinting at, that's certainly some striking imagery.

So far, MCR have five live appearances scheduled for 2020, across Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Check out the full list of announced tour dates below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival