My Chemical Romance Are Selling ‘Desert Screening Device’ Face Masks To Raise Money For MusiCares

"We had these masks made to keep you dust-free in the desert, a show that never happened, never will, a protection that then seemed timeworn."





My Chemical Romance have added a special variety of face mask to their webstore.



The masks were apparently the idea of Lauren Valencia, the band's manager who passed away last year.



They were set to be used as protection for fans from dust in the desert for a show that now is never set to happen.



All the proceeds from the masks are set to be donated to the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund.



You can read a full message from the band, posted on their Instagram Story, here:



"We are living in strange times, alienating times, scary times. These masks were the brainchild of our beloved Lauren Valencia, who died before this madness, not of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the older evil that is cancer. We had these masks made to keep you dust-free in the desert, a show that never happened, never will, a protection that then seemed timeworn. And here we are, with these masks, as though Lauren was prescient or we were unknowingly waiting for the right time……



MCR will donate all proceeds from the sale of this mask to the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund.



Disclaimer: These are fabric face masks. They are not N95 nor anti-microbial. Please use them responsibly. There are guidelines on the CDC website on how to properly utilize fabric masks. Please follow them."



And here's how they look:





You can pick up your mask from HERE



And you can learn more about MusiCares HERE

