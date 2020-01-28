My Chemical Romance Are Being Cryptic Again

Detectives hats on, lads. Time to decode some stuff.
Okay. Here we go again. My Chemical Romance have posted yet another cryptic teaser across their social media, and we have many questions.
The short video appears to flash up various shapes (which no doubt need decoding). It's all very cryptic, and follows their previous teasing which included decoding letters from the Theban alphabet.
Basically, the teasing has kicked up a notch.
Check out the new teaser below:
�� pic.twitter.com/j60kldPyH3
— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 28, 2020
�� pic.twitter.com/j60kldPyH3
As it stands, My Chemical Romance have 13 upcoming live appearances - are more on the horizon?
Check out the full list of My Chemical Romance tour dates below:
MARCH
20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival
21 - SYDNEY Download Festival
25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs
28 - OSAKA Intex
29 - TOKYO Download Festival
JUNE
18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham
JULY
01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival
04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord
06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN
11 - MOSCOW Park Live
Get Rock Sound to your inbox, every week. Sign up for free now.