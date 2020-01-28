My Chemical Romance Are Being Cryptic Again

Detectives hats on, lads. Time to decode some stuff.

Okay. Here we go again. My Chemical Romance have posted yet another cryptic teaser across their social media, and we have many questions.

The short video appears to flash up various shapes (which no doubt need decoding). It's all very cryptic, and follows their previous teasing which included decoding letters from the Theban alphabet.

Basically, the teasing has kicked up a notch.

Check out the new teaser below:



As it stands, My Chemical Romance have 13 upcoming live appearances - are more on the horizon?

Check out the full list of My Chemical Romance tour dates below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE

18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY

01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival

04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord

06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN

11 - MOSCOW Park Live