Muse’s Matt Bellamy Has Teased A Beautiful New Song He Has Made Whilst In Lockdown

Muse's Matt Bellamy has revealed that he's made a new song whilst in lockdown.



The information on the song is pretty limited but it appears as though it's going to be called 'Tomorrow's World'.



In a short clip on Instagram captioned "New track I made during lockdown, out very soon #tomorrowsworld", we hear an incredibly rousing score as an image of what looks like a spaceman looking out over a hill is revealed.



It's rather stirring stuff.



