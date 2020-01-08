Movements’ Patrick Miranda Is Sharing An Unreleased Song For Donating To Australian Bushfire Relief

A worthy cause, and a great reward for donating.

Movements frontman Patrick Miranda is sending fans an unreleased track for donating to the Australian bushfire relief - a track that as initially recorded as part of a currently shelved solo project.

The song in question is called 'Bloom', and Patrick shared that it was a favourite of Australian labelmates Eat Your Heart Out - which is a nice touch, with the money raised benefiting and supporting their country.

In a series of tweets, Patrick shared the story of the song, and instructions on how fans could hear it by donating $10 to charities supporting the Australian bushfire relief.

"My heart breaks for Australia and for all of my friends there. I think It’s time I do my part and help raise some funds to put towards the fire relief efforts. Unfortunately I can’t offer to give anyone unreleased music from Movements in exchange for donations, but what I CAN do is give you an unreleased song that was originally going to be part of a solo project," he shared.

He continued, "Four years ago I wrote and recorded a song called Bloom with my friend Zach. Zach recorded both of the latest albums from my dear friends in Eat Your Heart Out, and he showed them the song. To this day, they tell me how much they love that song and how much it means to them. So I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to finally let people hear it. Donate $10 or more to any of the following organizations and in the notes write “'Bloom'” then send the receipt of your donation to [email protected] and I will personally send you the song."

Check out the full list of charities below:



In less than 24 hours, he's already raised over $2000 for the Australian bushfire relief: