More Acts Have Been Added To The Line-Up Of Five4Five, A New Online Festival

The new online festival just got even bigger.





Five4Five, a new online festival that's set to take place this weekend, have added even more bands to their line-up!



The newest additions are Yonaka, Trash Boat, ROAM, Wargasm, Rob Lynch and Lacey!



They join the already announced headliners Enter Shikari and Don Broco as well as Deaf Havana, Hot Milk, Stay Free, Lizzy Farrall, As It Is, Fatherson, The Dangerous Summer and Tigress.



Phew. What a line-up.



So this is how it's gonna work. Five4Five is set to be streamed via the Five4Five Facebook page and website from 7:30pm on May 15 and 16. All sets will be completely free to watch, and will be a mix of full band, solo/duo and completely reimagined performances, but you're encouraged to donate £5 via a link that will be provided at the time. All profits from the stream will then be donated to NHS Charities Together.



Does it get much better? Well, there's also going to be a raffle. AND DJ sets.



