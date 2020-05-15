Misery Signals Have Announced Their First Album In Seven Years

It will also be their first with vocalist Jesse Zaraska in 16 years.





Misery Signals have announced the details of their new album 'Ultraviolet'.



It's set be released on August 07 via Basick Records and will be their first since 2013's 'Absent Light'. It will also be the first record from the band featuring vocalist Jesse Zaraska since '04's 'Of Malice And The Magnum Heart'.



Guitarist Ryan Morgan had this to say about Jesse's return:



"Jesse has this really clear voice, and even in his most vicious screaming the vulnerability gets through first. People will hear the record and there won't be any need for decoding the emotional content. 'Sunlifter' was the first song we wrote for the record and it set the tone thematically for the lyrics on the album, which came to be about ambition and striving and all the parts of ourselves that are in contradiction with each other."



And Jesse had this to say about what he tried to bring lyrically to 'Ultraviolet':



"It is a record that purveys a much greater sense of hope than those that preceded it, and I think that as older individuals this was important from the onset of the process. I tried to create a Misery Signals record that was lyrically more positive than the previous outings, something that I could get behind as a father. Though there still exists a fair amount of tension and darkness, there shines a great amount more light."



Well then, fancy hearing a song? Of course you do. Here's 'The Tempest':







Phwoar.



Anyway, here's the full tracklisting for the album:



01. The Tempest

02. Sunlifter

03. River King

04. Through Vales of Blue Fire

05. Old Ghosts

06. The Fall

07. Redemption Key

08. Cascade Locks

09. Some Dreams



And here's the artwork:



