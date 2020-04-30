Mikey Way Has Revealed All The Details Of The New Electric Century Album

Ready to dive in?





Mikey Way has joined forces with writer Shaun Simon and artist Toby Cypress to create a graphic novel to accompany the second full length LP from his project Electric Century.



Both are scheduled for release in September.



This is what the story of the graphic novel, and subsequently the album, will look like:



"Johnny Ashford, former sitcom-star, drives drunk through a storefront and gets arrested. His aspiring actress girlfriend bails him out and he begins seeing a hypnotherapist. Dr. Evers sends Johnny to his “happy place”: 1980’s Atlantic City, where he relives his childhood on the boardwalk, hardly noticing shadowy specters all around. Johnny’s addiction shifts from alcohol to his hypnotic trips to the boardwalk and the Electric Century casino, which satisfies his desire for fame. He discovers a way to stay there. In the real world, his girlfriend’s search for him leads her to Dr. Evers, who offers her a free session, and Johnny meets her on a beach by the boardwalk—her own “happy place.” Johnny brings her to his boardwalk, only to discover its true nature. Johnny must find a way to save himself and his girlfriend, and escape the Electric Century."



And here's a little trailer for the release as well.







And here's the artwork:







Mikey had this to say on the announcement:



“I’m delighted to announce this book! The genesis of the story has been many years in the making, created with some of my closest friends. Getting to bring the two things I am most passionate about together - comics & music - has been exciting, challenging, and unbelievably rewarding. I’ve been waiting to tell this type of story about my home state for a long time. I truly hope everyone enjoys it.”



The release will be the first from the project since '16's 'For the Night to Control'







