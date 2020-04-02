Mike Shinoda Has Livestreamed Himself Creating A ‘Hybrid Theory’ Style Demo From Scratch

This is as therapeutic as it is incredible.





Linkin Park are in the middle of celebrating 20 years of their debut album 'Hybrid Theory', with plenty more treats to come later in the year apparently.



The latest nod to the record comes in the form of a video from Mike Shinoda, who has livestreamed himself making a 'Hybrid Theory' style demo from scratch.



From having nothing more than the click track at the beginning through to hearing the full finished compostion at the end, it's an incredibly intricate, calming and fascinating insight into how Mike makes music.



Have a watch for yourself RIGHT HERE.



Last week, Linkin Park took to YouTube to react to never before seen concert footage from 2001. It was ever so lovely.



Catch up with that here:



