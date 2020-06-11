Metallica, Papa Roach, Foo Fighters & More Are Taking Part In A New Online Stream Series

Loads of exclusive content to keep you entertained.





The details of Offstage, a new livestream video series from Danny Wimmer Presents, have been announced. And a whole host of great bands are involved.



SO, here we go.



June 12 will see Metallica’s 2017 sold out performance from the Mapfre Stadium in Columbus replayed.



On June 16, Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix will be taking part in an exclusive Q&A



June 18, you’ll be able to see an exclusive Q&A and acoustic performance with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger



June 20, a selection of songs from Foo Fighters’ headline set at Sonic Temple last year will be played along with a Q&A with guitarist Chris Shiflett



And finally on June 21 there will be a Q&A and mixology class with Pennywise’s Fletcher Dragge



Pretty sick right?



Each stream kicks off at 7pm EST and will be shown right HERE

