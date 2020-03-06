Visit the shop
Mayday Parade Have Released A Beautiful New Song

Jack Rogers
'It Is What It Is' after all. 



Mayday Parade have released a brand new song. 

Have a listen to 'It Is What It Is' below:



The track appears to be a self-release as well, following '18's 'Sunnyland' which was released through Rise Records. Have a listen to 'Never Sure' below:



The track also follows the release of a solo acoustic EP from vocalist Derek Sanders last month. Check out his cover of Jimmy Eat World's 'A Praise Chorus' just down there:

 

