Mayday Parade Frontman Derek Sanders Is Releasing A Solo EP

Love songs for lovers, set for release Valentines Day. You love to see it.

Mayday Parade frontman Derek Sanders is going solo, with his debut EP of covers set to drop February 14 through Rise Records.

The EP is called 'My Rock And Roll Heart', and is made of five stripped-back covers of tracks from Jimmy Eat World, Something Corporate, Saves The Day, The Juliana Theory, and fellow Tallahassee band Goodbye Love.

Talking about the EP and the collection of songs he chose to cover, Derek has shared, “When I started getting into music, I got an acoustic guitar when I was ten years old. I spent all of my time with that guitar, just learning to play and writing my first songs. I've been in so many bands since then, and it's cool to go back to playing acoustic and singing the way it all started.”

Check out his first cover below - Jimmy Eat World's 'A Praise Chorus':



Derek Sanders' debut solo EP is set for release February 14 through Rise Records.