Marshall Live Festival Have Added Another Two Names To Their 2020 Line-Up

More Marshall Live Festival!

Marshall Live Festival is returning to Milton Keynes for 2020, and today they've added another two bands to their 2020 line-up.

Announced as the headliners last year, Deaf Havana lead the initial announcement, while elsewhere on the line-up are Press To MECO, Dinosaur Pile Up and Dream Wife. Not bad for a first line-up announcement!

Today they've also added SHVPES and Demob Happy to the existing line-up, with more to still be announced.

It's all going down at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on June 06, 2020. Tickets are available now from here.