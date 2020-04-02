Marshall Live 2020 Has Sadly Been Cancelled

The event was set to be headlined by Deaf Havana.





Marshall Live have announced that this year's event will no longer take place.



It was set to take place June 06 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and be headlined by Deaf Havana with additional sets from Dinosaur Pile-Up, SHVPES, Press To Meco, Dream Wife and Demob Happy.



You can read a statement from the festival below:



"Due to COVID-19, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel Marshall Live 2020. While we stand for live music, your health and safety is more important.



"Ticketholders will be contacted directly to arrange refunds."