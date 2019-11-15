Marmozets Have Clarified That They Haven’t Actually Broken Up

No need to panic!

Things have gone a bit quiet on the Marmozets front since they wrapped their UK tour in December last year - so quiet that it's lead a number of fans to assume that they'd broken up. They never announced a breakup, just for the record. But still, the almost year-long silence certainly left fans concerned.

But there's ultimately no cause for concern, as Marmozets drummer Josh Macintyre shared on Twitter "Marmozets are not split. We are just living out own lives for a while."

He continued "We have been doing this since we were 13 years olf. We never got a proper childhood or 'normal life'".

Check out Josh's full statement below: