Mark Hoppus Has Started Teasing Blink-182’s ‘This is Not Another Christmas Song’

And it looks like it's coming real soon...
Last month Travis Barker mentioned that Blink-182 had recorded a new Christmas song, and now it seems like we'll be hearing it very soon.
Mark Hoppus has posted the following teaser to his Instagram, accompanied by the words, "This is Not Another Christmas Song. Dec 6".
View this post on Instagram
This is Not Another Christmas Song. Dec 6
A post shared by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) on Dec 4, 2019 at 3:29pm PST
This is Not Another Christmas Song. Dec 6
A post shared by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) on Dec 4, 2019 at 3:29pm PST
Huge.
In the meantime, we'll leave you with this:
Get Rock Sound to your inbox, every week. Sign up for free now.