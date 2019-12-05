Visit the shop
Mark Hoppus Has Started Teasing Blink-182’s ‘This is Not Another Christmas Song’

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce about 2 hours ago

And it looks like it's coming real soon...

Last month Travis Barker mentioned that Blink-182 had recorded a new Christmas song, and now it seems like we'll be hearing it very soon.

Mark Hoppus has posted the following teaser to his Instagram,  accompanied by the words, "This is Not Another Christmas Song. Dec 6".
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is Not Another Christmas Song. Dec 6

A post shared by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) on


Huge.

In the meantime, we'll leave you with this: 

