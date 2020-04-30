Marilyn Manson’s New Album Is “Finished”

Manson has also called it a "masterpiece".





Marilyn Manson has revealed through Instagram that his new album is finished.



Whilst commenting on singer songwriter Shooter Jennings' post, which itself says "Just waiting for this finished masterpiece to be released", Manson popped up and added "Love my Shooter, Misty & Pancake. Finished masterpiece album. And Matt Mahurin. Shit is gonna get real."





The comment comes after Manson released a teaser back in February which looks like this:





The Latin 'Omnes surdus es et nunc audite me...' roughly translates as 'All deaf and now you hear me'



And there were 8 people tagged in said post too. Those are:



- Photographer Lindsay Usich.

- TV show American Gods. He's expected to appear in the upcoming third season.

- Shooter Jennings.

- 'Marilyn Manson Resource & Community' Provider Module.

- TV show The New Pope, in which he also features.

- Black Sabbath

- Director Paolo Sorrentino, who created The New Pope.

- Director Gaspar Noe.



The album will be Manson's first since 2017's 'Heaven Upside Down' and will follow up single 'God's Gonna Cut You Down' which was released late last year.







