Apparently, #youhavenoideawhatiscoming.

Marilyn Manson is teasing... something.



He's made the following cryptic Instagram post:





The Latin 'Omnes surdus es et nunc audite me...' roughly translates as 'All deaf and now you hear me'.



Eight people, bands or pages are tagged in the post, and they are:



- Photographer Lindsay Usich.

- TV show American Gods. He's expected to appear in the upcoming third season.

- Singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings.

- 'Marilyn Manson Resource & Community' Provider Module.

- TV show The New Pope, in which he also features.

- Black Sabbath

- Director Paolo Sorrentino, who created The New Pope.

- Director Gaspar Noe.



Throw in those intriguing hashtags and... well, it looks like we could be in for quite a year.



And as 'Antichrist Superstar' came up, it'd be rude not to:



