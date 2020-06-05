MAN WITH A MISSION Have Announced The Details Of Their Upcoming Greatest Hits Album

The trilogy is complete.





MAN WITH A MISSION have announced the details of their upcoming greatest hits, the third release in their ten year anniversary trilogy.



'MAN WITH A "BEST" MISSION' is set for release on July 15. The tracklisting looks a little like this:



01. Change the World

02. Rock Kingdom feat. Tomoyasu Hotei

03. Remember Me

04. Raise your flag

05. Take Me Under

06. Memories

07. Get Off of My Way

08. higher

09. FLY AGAIN 2019

10. Dive

11. Emotions

12. Hey Now

13. database feat. TAKUMA (10-FEET)

14. Dead End in Tokyo

15. Take What U Want

16. Seven Deadly Sins

17. My Hero



The first track 'Change The World' is brand new and set for release July 01.





As mentioned, the 'best of', is the third in a trilogy of releases that the band have put together to celebrate their 10th anniversary. The other two are 'MAN WITH A "B-SIDES & COVERS" MISSION' and 'MAN WITH A "REMIX" MISSION'.



Furthermore, 'MAN WITH A "B-SIDES & COVERS" MISSION is a record breaker, becoming the first B-sides album ever to go in an No.01 in the charts.



It also features 'The Victors', a new song that is the lead track of the band's documentary MAN WITH A MISSION THE MOVIE –TRACE the HISTORY.







It is, quite literally, all happening.