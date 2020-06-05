MAN WITH A MISSION Have Announced The Details Of Their Upcoming Greatest Hits Album

MAN WITH A MISSION have announced the details of their upcoming greatest hits, the third release in their ten year anniversary trilogy.
'MAN WITH A "BEST" MISSION' is set for release on July 15. The tracklisting looks a little like this:
01. Change the World
02. Rock Kingdom feat. Tomoyasu Hotei
03. Remember Me
04. Raise your flag
05. Take Me Under
06. Memories
07. Get Off of My Way
08. higher
09. FLY AGAIN 2019
10. Dive
11. Emotions
12. Hey Now
13. database feat. TAKUMA (10-FEET)
14. Dead End in Tokyo
15. Take What U Want
16. Seven Deadly Sins
17. My Hero
The first track 'Change The World' is brand new and set for release July 01.
As mentioned, the 'best of', is the third in a trilogy of releases that the band have put together to celebrate their 10th anniversary. The other two are 'MAN WITH A "B-SIDES & COVERS" MISSION' and 'MAN WITH A "REMIX" MISSION'.
Furthermore, 'MAN WITH A "B-SIDES & COVERS" MISSION is a record breaker, becoming the first B-sides album ever to go in an No.01 in the charts.
It also features 'The Victors', a new song that is the lead track of the band's documentary MAN WITH A MISSION THE MOVIE –TRACE the HISTORY.