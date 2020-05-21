Make Them Suffer Have Released Another Beautifully Heavy Song From Their Upcoming New Album

This is 'Soul Decay'.





Make Them Suffer's new album 'How To Survive A Funeral' is really starting to take shape with the release of 'Soul Decay'.



Intertwinning bludgeoning metalcore riffs with deeply textured atmospheres, the song is yet another example of how well the band can command both the light and dark sides of their sound.



They had this so say about what the track represents:



"Soul Decay is about watching someone deteriorate in front of you. Many struggle to recognise that a recurring pattern of failure or disappointment is their often own doing. To bear the blame of your own mistakes is something that's difficult for most people.



The lyric "You built yourself this prison. Tear it down, burn it to the fucking ground." is a call to action to rise above and accept your part."







'How To Survive A Funeral' is scheduled for release on July 24 via Rise Records.



Fancy getting caught up on the other tracks set to appear on it? Of course you do.



Here's 'Drown With Me':







And here's 'Erase Me':







You can grab the record on lovely pink vinyl from our good mates over at EMP right HERE





