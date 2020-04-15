Make Them Suffer Have Released A Monolithic New Song

This is 'Drown With Me'.





Make Them Suffer have released the second track from their upcoming new album 'How To Survive A Funeral'.



It's an absolute bruiser of a song laced with downtuned riffs and harsh vocals but held together by a haunting atmosphere.



The band had this to say about the track:



"'Drown With Me' is just a really fucked up love song.



"Love can be beautiful, but also dark and terrifying. The lyrics 'Take my hand, don't be scared, drown with me if you can' beckons the listener to take the plunge into the unknown."



Have a listen for yourself below:







'How To Survive A Funeral' is set for release this summer via Rise Records.



Here's first single 'Erase Me':



