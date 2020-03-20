Make Them Suffer Have Announced Their New Album And Released A Punishing New Song

'How To Survive A Funeral' will be with us this summer.

Make Them Suffer have announced their new album, 'How To Survive A Funeral'.



It'll be released this summer via Rise Records, and you can hear a song from it now: 'Erase Me'.





"'Erase Me' is a song about pushing someone away and raises the question: Is it selfless or selfish to do?," commented the band.



"It's unfortunate that some people are wired to always feel as if they're never good enough. The sentiment of the lyrics 'I've broken you enough so don't hate me, erase me' demonstrates the quality of selflessness. In retrospection, it's that same selflessness that makes you 'good enough.'"



The new album was produced by Drew Fulk / WZRD BLD (Motionless In White, Wage War), and the cover looks like this:



