LISTEN: Machine Gun Kelly Just Dropped His New Single ‘Bloody Valentine’

The first taste of his new album has arrived.

Machine Gun Kelly has dropped the first official single from his upcoming new album 'Tickets To My Downfall'.

'Bloody Valentine' was executive produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker and "revolves around a complex and seductive love story".

Check out the song below:

MGK and Travis are set to perform the song together on The Late Late Show with James Corden, this Wednesday, May 06. 'Tickets To My Downfall' is set for release later in 2020.