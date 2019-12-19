Visit the shop
Machine Gun Kelly Is Set To Release A “Pop-punk Album” In 2020, Has Dropped A New Song

Rob Sayce
2020: the year of surprises. 

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he'll be releasing a "pop-punk album" in 2020.

He'd previously said that "a rock album" was on the way, so this is an intriguing development.
 


That's not all though - he's also dropped a brand new song, 'why are you here'.

Check it out here:

 
Keep your eyes peeled for what comes next - and what form it takes.

MGK obviously has a fair amount of history in the rock world to date - from appearing The Dirt movie to this monster collab...



...among other things. So pop-punk? Not so much of a stretch.

