Machine Gun Kelly Is Set To Release A “Pop-punk Album” In 2020, Has Dropped A New Song

2020: the year of surprises.

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he'll be releasing a "pop-punk album" in 2020.



He'd previously said that "a rock album" was on the way, so this is an intriguing development.



I’d like to reword what I said last week to this:

pop-punk album 2020 https://t.co/25xir1KDiD — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 18, 2019



That's not all though - he's also dropped a brand new song, 'why are you here'.



Check it out here:





Keep your eyes peeled for what comes next - and what form it takes.



MGK obviously has a fair amount of history in the rock world to date - from appearing The Dirt movie to this monster collab...







...among other things. So pop-punk? Not so much of a stretch.