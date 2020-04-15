Visit the shop
Rocksound May 2020 - Issue 264
Machine Gun Kelly Has Sampled PVRIS’ ‘My House’ On His New Track

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers about 2 hours ago

This is 'In These Walls'.



Machine Gun Kelly has released his latest track recorded whilst in quarantine, a slow burning number called 'In These Walls'. 

The track's beat may sound rather familiar too. That's because it samples PVRIS' huge song 'My House'.

Have a listen to it below:



It's the latest in a long line of tracks that MGK has put out whilst stuck in isolation, one of those being this stirring cover of Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova' with Yungblud:



And in case you missed it, PVRIS' new album 'Use Me' is set for release on July 10. 

Here's 'Dead Weight':


 

