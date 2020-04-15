Machine Gun Kelly Has Sampled PVRIS’ ‘My House’ On His New Track

This is 'In These Walls'.





Machine Gun Kelly has released his latest track recorded whilst in quarantine, a slow burning number called 'In These Walls'.



The track's beat may sound rather familiar too. That's because it samples PVRIS' huge song 'My House'.



Have a listen to it below:







It's the latest in a long line of tracks that MGK has put out whilst stuck in isolation, one of those being this stirring cover of Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova' with Yungblud:







And in case you missed it, PVRIS' new album 'Use Me' is set for release on July 10.



Here's 'Dead Weight':





