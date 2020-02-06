Lower Than Atlantis’ Mike Duce Has Launched A Record Label, Is Releasing A Solo EP

And his first solo single is on the way!

Things have been a bit quiet on the Mike Duce front, since the breakup of Lower Than Atlantis in May last year. He's released a capsual merch collection under his clothing brand Headache, and he's posted a couple of photos of himself working on music. But he's been working away at something bigger as well.

Last night Mike Duce announced the launch of his very own record label - Headache Inc. He shared the news with a photo of himself at The Orchard, which is a global music distribution company.

As well as announcing the launch of the label, Mike Duce has also announced that the first release on the label will be his own solo EP 'Food For Thwart'. Jot down the date March 27 in your diary - because that's the day he'll be dropping his first solo single 'BROKE'.

An exciting day all 'round! Check out Mike's announcement below:

"YO! Wassup everyone! Hope you’re all good. So, basically... the reason I’ve been quiet for a minute is because - I NOW HAVE MY OWN FUCKING RECORD LABEL!!! Here’s a photo of me signing the contract with the distributor earlier on today. The first release on headache inc. will be my new single “BROKE” (March 27) from my debut EP “Food For Thwart”. Thank you all for your unwavering support so far - I literally would not have been able to do it without you x"