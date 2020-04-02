Lonely The Brave Have Signed To Easy Life Records AND Released A New Song

The band's new chapter has well and truly started.





Lonely The Brave have announced that they have signed with Easy Life Records.



Alongside the signing, they have also released a new song called 'Bound'.



It's the first new music from the band since new vocalist Jack Bennett joined back in the summer of 2018.



As returns go, 'Bound' is an absolute monolith. Gorgeous post-rock swells and quivering atmospheres clash against Jack's gorgeously emotive croon to create a song that hits you square in the soul.



The band had this to say about all of the news:



"'It feels amazing, almost a relief, for us to finally be in a position to share this news. A new record deal, a first single back and an album round the corner. We're thankful to be able to release this and hopefully it can be some respite in these dark times."



"It may have appeared we’ve been quiet publicly but it has been quite the opposite behind closed doors. We never stopped, slowly but surely working towards a place where we're ready for people to hear what we’ve been working on



"As soon as we'd demoed "Bound" we knew it was a contender as our first song in this new era. We like to think that it has elements of what people liked about Lonely The Brave in the first place but also starts to lean in a new direction.



"What's exciting for us, and hopefully for others is that it's just a taster of what's to come."



Well, time to listen then. Here's 'Bound':







Pretty much ready for that album now, to be honest.