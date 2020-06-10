Lollapalooza Will No Longer Be Taking Place This Year

"The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority"





It's been announced that Lollapalooza will not be taking place in Chicago this year.



The line-up was never announced.



Though in a statement to fans, the festival have revealed that they will be putitng on a special livestream full of never-before-seen footage and loads more goodies between July 30 and August 02.



You can read the full thing below:



"We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority.



Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scene to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza’s 30th Anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we cannot wait to celebrate with you.



It’s difficult to imagine summer without our annual weekend together, sharing the undeniable energy generated when live music and our incredible community of fans unite.



Keep July 30 - August 02 2020 on your calendars as we honour our annual tradition by bringing Chicago, and the world, together around our common bond of community, civiv engagement and, of course, live music. The weekend-long virtual event will include performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival’s six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990’s and much more. Full schedule coming next month."

