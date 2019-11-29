Loathe Have Announced Their New Album, Released A New Song

'I Let It In And It Took Everything'.

Loathe have announced their new album, 'I Let It In And It Took Everything'.



It'll be released February 07 via SharpTone Records, and you can pre-order it here.



"It is our pleasure to finally, after what may seem like a lifetime, reveal to the world our latest collective effort 'I Let It In And It Took Everything'," commented the band.



"An accumulation of passion, dedication, and love. Please listen closely and enjoy."



You can hear a new song from it, 'Aggressive Evolution', right here:







The cover looks like this:







The album will also feature 'Gored':







And 'New Faces In The Dark'.







The band will hit the UK and Europe for a tour this December with Stray From The Path, The Devil Wears Prada and Gideon. Those dates are below:



