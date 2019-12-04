Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 259 - December 2019
Loathe Have Announced A UK Headline Tour

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 2 hours ago

'I Let It In And It Took Everything' hits the road.

Loathe have announced a UK headline tour.

They'll be joined by God Complex, Phoxjaw (except in Glasgow and Newcastle) and The Well Runs Red (in Glasgow and Newcastle only).

Loathe's new album 'I Let It In And It Took Everything' is out February 07 via SharpTone.

Those dates are:

FEBRUARY 

06 - HUDDERSFIELD Parish
07 - LIVERPOOL Jimmy's
08 - GLASGOW Classic Grand
09 - NEWCASTLE Cluny II
11 - BIRMINGHAM Asylum
12 - CARDIFF Club Ifor Bach
13 - SOUTHAMPTON Joiners
14 - BRIGHTON Green Door Store
15 - LONDON Omeara 

