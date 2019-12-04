'I Let It In And It Took Everything' hits the road.
Loathe have announced a UK headline tour.
They'll be joined by God Complex, Phoxjaw (except in Glasgow and Newcastle) and The Well Runs Red (in Glasgow and Newcastle only).
So, there's some of this:
And some of this:
Then a bunch of this:
And a whole lot of this:
Loathe's new album 'I Let It In And It Took Everything' is out February 07 via SharpTone.
Those dates are:
FEBRUARY
06 - HUDDERSFIELD Parish
07 - LIVERPOOL Jimmy's
08 - GLASGOW Classic Grand
09 - NEWCASTLE Cluny II
11 - BIRMINGHAM Asylum
12 - CARDIFF Club Ifor Bach
13 - SOUTHAMPTON Joiners
14 - BRIGHTON Green Door Store
15 - LONDON Omeara
Get Rock Sound to your inbox, every week. Sign up for free now.