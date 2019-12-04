'I Let It In And It Took Everything' hits the road.

Loathe have announced a UK headline tour.



They'll be joined by God Complex, Phoxjaw (except in Glasgow and Newcastle) and The Well Runs Red (in Glasgow and Newcastle only).



So, there's some of this:







And some of this:







Then a bunch of this:







And a whole lot of this:







Loathe's new album 'I Let It In And It Took Everything' is out February 07 via SharpTone.



Those dates are:



FEBRUARY



06 - HUDDERSFIELD Parish

07 - LIVERPOOL Jimmy's

08 - GLASGOW Classic Grand

09 - NEWCASTLE Cluny II

11 - BIRMINGHAM Asylum

12 - CARDIFF Club Ifor Bach

13 - SOUTHAMPTON Joiners

14 - BRIGHTON Green Door Store

15 - LONDON Omeara