LISTEN: Yungblud’s Beautifully Inspiring New Song ‘Weird’

We're in a weird time of life.





After announcing the release on Episode 2 of The Yungblud Show last week, Yungblud has now dropped his new song 'Weird'.



A beautiful slice of atmospheric off-kilter pop, the track serves as a welcome comfort in these uncertain times.



Have a listen below:







We may be in a weird time of life, but we’re far from alone.



You can catch up on the latest episode of The Yungblud Show, featuring appearances from Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly and loads more, right here as well.



