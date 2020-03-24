LISTEN: While She Sleeps’ Spine-Tingling Cover Of Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World’

All around me are familiar faces...





Back in March last year While She Sleeps recorded a session at Maida Vale for BBC Future Sounds.



As well as playing 'The Guilty Party' and 'Haunt Me' from their latest album 'So What?', the band also covered Tears For Fears' classic track 'Mad World'.



Well despite being recorded over a year ago and disappearing from the BBC website, the cover has now been posted to YouTube for everyone to hear once more.



We think you'll agree it's a pretty special rendition. Have a listen below:







Beautiful.



We recently chatted to Sleeps all about headlining Brixton Academy, 'So What?' and SO much more. Have a catch up below



