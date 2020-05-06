LISTEN: Weezer’s Inspiring New Single ‘Hero’

Though you're gonna have to wait a little longer for 'Van Weezer' though.





Weezer have released a brand new song!



'Hero' is the second track taken from the band's anticipated new album 'Van Weezer', which unfortunately has now had it's release date moved.



You can read a full message from the band below:



"This one is for the stay at home dreamers, the zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers.



"With the good news, comes the bad: unfortunately we're going to have to delay the release of Van Weezer. As you know, Corona has put a crimp in many well-laid plans. Van Weezer has been no exception. And because we don't want to give another release date until we're absolutely sure of it, we'll just say "stay tuned for more info.



"In the meantime, we’re working hard on getting you all the new Weezer you can handle including music and more surprises getting announced later this week ;)"



There's a lovely video for the track too, starring LOADS of Weezer fans passing a letter written by Rivers Cuomo between one another.



That letter says this:



Whether you run emergency supplies on electric golf carts or translate English for someone who doesn’t speak it, we thank you.



Whether you man computers or pick up phones, answer questions and concerns or route people here and there, we thank you.



Whether you donate pillows and blankets or give money, we thank you.



To those lacking proper face masks, risking their health for the greater good, we thank you.



While the rest of us retreated to our homes, you ran towards the threat in a battle you didn’t even know you signed up for. Your bravery and selflessness are awe-inspiring. You are the reason we shall rock another day.



Life is good, and for all of this, we thank you.



Rivers Cuomo



Weezer”



Get watching below:







Also, to get you all caught up on 'Van Weezer', here's 'The End Of The Game':







