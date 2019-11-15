LISTEN: Weezer Have Released Their New Song From The Frozen 2 Soundtrack

The band have covered 'Lost In The Woods' taken from the upcoming Disney film.

Weezer have released their version of a song taken from the soundtrack to Disney's Frozen 2.

'Lost In The Woods' is performed during the movie by Jonathan Groff's character of Kristoff and Weezer's cover will appear during the film's closing credits sequence.

Check out the song below:

Weezer will next hit the UK in June as part of the Hella Mega Tour alongside Fall Out Boy and Green Day.

Meanwhile, Panic! At The Disco also appear on the Frozen 2 soundtrack with their version of the song 'Into The Unknown', performed in the film by Idina Menzel's character of Elsa.

Frozen 2 is set for release on November 22.