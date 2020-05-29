LISTEN: We Came As Romans And Fit For A King Provide Vocals For Each Other’s Songs

The coolest of ideas.





We Came As Romans and Fit For A King have teamed up in a truly unique way.



Each band have released a version of one of their songs with the other band's vocalist delivering the lyrics.



So you have We Came As Romans' poignant anthem 'Carry The Weight' but with FFAK's Ryan Kirby letting rip:







And you have Fit For A King's suitably named 'Backbreaker', but with Dave Stephen's belting out the gutterals:







How sick is that? Have two bands ever done this before?



Anyway, Fit For A King's latest single 'Breaking The Mirror' was released a couple of months back via Solid State Records, and that's here:







And WCAR released a video for the beautiful 'From The First Note' back in January, which is below for you to watch:







