LISTEN: Waxflower’s Cathartic New Song

This is 'Sixteen Floors'.





Waxflower have revealed that they have signed to Rude Records. And to celebrate they have also released a new single.



'Sixteen Floors' is a rich burst of introspective pop-punk that according to vocalist Tristan Higginson is about a very raw subject:



“Sixteen Floors was written at the end of a relationship, and along with my anxiety and panic disorder I was facing a new kind of sadness, with the backbone of my emotional support system gone. The song served as a vessel for all the negative thoughts and emotions that I wanted to externalise, but couldn’t. I remember that writing session being very fast, and very cathartic.”



Also, all streaming revenue from the track is set to be donated to Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service and Black Lives Matter, and will matched by Rude.



Have a listen below:







Fancy hearing some more? Well here's 'Cut Your Teeth':







You can find out more about the Black Lives Matter movement, and ways that you can help and donate at https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/

