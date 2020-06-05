LISTEN: Waxflower’s Cathartic New Song

Waxflower have revealed that they have signed to Rude Records. And to celebrate they have also released a new single.
'Sixteen Floors' is a rich burst of introspective pop-punk that according to vocalist Tristan Higginson is about a very raw subject:
“Sixteen Floors was written at the end of a relationship, and along with my anxiety and panic disorder I was facing a new kind of sadness, with the backbone of my emotional support system gone. The song served as a vessel for all the negative thoughts and emotions that I wanted to externalise, but couldn’t. I remember that writing session being very fast, and very cathartic.”