LISTEN: Wallflower’s Beautiful New Song ‘Passer-By’

Wallflower have released another song from their upcoming debut album.



'Passer-by' is a beautifully slowburning slice of alternative rock, layered with twinkling synths and aching emotion.



Vocalist Vini Moreira-Yeoell had thisto say about the track:



“‘Passer-by’ started life as something very different and slowly morphed into whatever the hell it is now. It was actually one of the first songs we wrote when we decided that we were writing an album so there was a whole list of things we wanted to achieve and write at this point.



One of our goals was to write something more electronic, industrial & experimental. There’s a Rhodes piano on there, 808s, a Bass VI having replaced one of the guitars and some spoken word parts incorporated for good measure.



With all the strangeness going on in the music, we felt the lyrics had to match so it’s a little bit surreal at times. The song is all about being left behind and looking back at a period of your life realising how little impact you really had on somebody’s life, and vice versa.”



The track is taken from 'Teach Yourself How To Swim' which is set for release June 05.



The band have also been keeping busy whilst in quarantine, in more ways than one.



First up they've been dealing out some cover versions, mainly 'Hey Ma' by Bon Iver and 'God Put A Smile Upon Your Face' by Coldplay, with profits from the tracks going to CALM's COVID-19 fund:



Hey Ma (Bon Iver Cover) by Wallflower



God Put A Smile Upon Your Face (Coldplay Cover) by Wallflower

