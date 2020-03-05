LISTEN: Two Pummelling New Songs From wars

This is 'Chapter 1' of their new era.





wars have dropped the first two songs from their upcoming album 'A Hundred Shivers'.



Always a band to make sure their music is consumed in the most interesting of ways, the two tracks are currently known as 'Chapter 1' of the new project.



You have 'Only Monsters' which you can watch a video for as well:







And then there's 'A Fog Of Feeling' which you can listen to below:







Vocalist Rob Vicars has this to say about the project and how it expanded over time:



“A Hundred Shivers began life as this expansion of the ideas we started with on the EP, ‘As Within /// So Without’, and it’s grown and snaked even broader than we originally thought it might.



"That idea of internal chaos and disorder reflecting out onto the world around you remains, and we talk within that about the relentlessness of just existing in society now; the impact losing yourself has on those around you; escape; guilt; fear… We’re still in awe of the fact we get a platform to go all in on these ideas and bring them out.”



He also added this about why they have chosen to release the music in the form of 'Chapters':



“It means we can wrap all our little communications around each individual selection of songs really tightly, and be creative in a tonne of different spaces, all over the course of this one record.

“To get to release what we’ve been working on, and even what we will be working on, over the course of this record, to be able to just keep putting this out as a persistent thing feels like the perfect complement to the way we write and create.



'A Hundred Shivers' is scheduled for release next year.



It follows the release of EP 'As Within /// So Without' last year. Check out a track-by-track of that right here.