LISTEN: Two B-sides From We Are The In Crowd’s ‘Weird Kids’

The band were set to play their comeback shows at Slam Dunk this weekend.





We Are The In Crowd were scheduled to appear at Slam Dunk Festival this weekend, signalling their first shows since their reunion last year.



Well, Slam Dunk is unfortunately not happening, but that hasn't stop the band from blessing us with a couple of treats.



Two B-Sides from the band's 2014 album 'Weird Kids' have appeared on Spotify, apparently only previously being available on certain physical copies of the record.



Have a listen to 'Perfect Reason' and 'Waiting' below:







We just put 2 songs up that we figure a lot of you never knew existed, they were exclusive to physical copies at one US retailer and we all know what happened to CDs... anyway check them out, at least one of them prob should have been on Weird Kids. https://t.co/hsZMNukPNW — We Are The In Crowd (@WeAreTheInCrowd) May 22, 2020



And while we're here, let's have a listen to 'The Best Thing (That Never Happened)':



