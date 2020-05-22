Visit the shop
Rocksound June 2020 - Issue 265
News

LISTEN: Two B-sides From We Are The In Crowd’s ‘Weird Kids’

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers about 2 hours ago

The band were set to play their comeback shows at Slam Dunk this weekend.



We Are The In Crowd were scheduled to appear at Slam Dunk Festival this weekend, signalling their first shows since their reunion last year. 

Well, Slam Dunk is unfortunately not happening, but that hasn't stop the band from blessing us with a couple of treats. 

Two B-Sides from the band's 2014 album 'Weird Kids' have appeared on Spotify, apparently only previously being available on certain physical copies of the record. 

Have a listen to 'Perfect Reason' and 'Waiting' below:


 


And while we're here, let's have a listen to 'The Best Thing (That Never Happened)':

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More