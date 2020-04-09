LISTEN: Twenty One Pilots’ New Song ‘Level Of Concern’

Here we go!





Twenty One Pilots have released a brand new song called 'Level Of Concern'.



The track comes off the back of Tyler Joseph revealing that he was "always writing, but this one feels like it should just come out now" in a series of tweets earlier in the week.



The video shows in a truly beautiful way how Tyler and Josh have gone about creating the song in such a short space of time.



Have a listen below:







Wow.



A portion of proceeds from the song are set to go to the charity Crew Nation, to help those in the touring industry who have lost work recently. You can learn more about them HERE



And here's a closer look at the artwork that has accompanied the song:







You can still pick up our special issue of Rock Sound celebrating one year of 'Trench'