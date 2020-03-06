LISTEN: Travis Barker’s New Pop-Punk Collaboration With Steve Aoki

This is 'Halfway Dead'.





Travis Barker has collaborated with DJ Steve Aoki and Rapper Global Dan on a new track.



'Halfway Dead' bridges the gap between peppy pop-punk, big room EDM and modern hip-hop in a way that's utterly irresistible.



Travis had this to say about the track:



“Anytime Steve wants to do something together I am always game. Making a pop punk song together is so exciting and something we’ve never got to do before. Steve and I always have a great time making music together."



And Steve had this to say:



“It was so organic working with these guys. Collaborating with Travis, whose a rock icon, is always a good time and brings me back to my roots. With Global Dan, not only did we do this song together on my album, but I signed him and produced his whole EP on Dim Mak. He mixes worlds I love like pop-punk and hip-hop in a way that I haven’t heard done before. He’s one to watch.”



A match made in heaven.



Have a listen below:







It's not the first time that Steve and Travis have crossed paths.



Here's the blink-182-featuring 'Why Are We So Broken':







And here they are together again, with added Kid Cudi:



