Listen To Lizzy Farrall’s Beautifully Atmospheric New Song

Lizzy Farrall has released 'Knocked For Six', the second song from her upcoming debut album 'Bruise'.
According to Lizzy, the track is “probably the most personal song on the album."
"It is about surviving the conflict between wanting to fit-in and knowing that the people you’re falling-in with aren’t healthy to be around.
"This is something I struggled with for several years during my teens, where I was seen as being an outsider - the weird kid who didn’t go to school and didn’t dress like anyone else - and my attempts to make friends and be accepted mostly led to being taken advantage of and judged.”
Have a listen to it below:
'Bruise' is scheduled for release on March 27 vua Pure Noise Records.
You can check out 'Addict', the record's first single, below too:
Like what you hear? Well Lizzy will be on tour with Set It Off, Broadside and Cemetery Sun in the UK this coming April.
Check those dates below:
APRIL
08 - LEEDS Stylus
09 - GLASGOW Garage
11 - NORWICH Waterfront
12 - MANCHESTER Academy 2
13 - NEWCASTLE Riverside
15 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute
16 - CARDIFF Tramshed
17 - LONDON Heaven