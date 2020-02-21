Listen To Lizzy Farrall’s Beautifully Atmospheric New Song

This is 'Knocked For Six'.





Lizzy Farrall has released 'Knocked For Six', the second song from her upcoming debut album 'Bruise'.



According to Lizzy, the track is “probably the most personal song on the album."



"It is about surviving the conflict between wanting to fit-in and knowing that the people you’re falling-in with aren’t healthy to be around.



"This is something I struggled with for several years during my teens, where I was seen as being an outsider - the weird kid who didn’t go to school and didn’t dress like anyone else - and my attempts to make friends and be accepted mostly led to being taken advantage of and judged.”



Have a listen to it below:







'Bruise' is scheduled for release on March 27 vua Pure Noise Records.



You can check out 'Addict', the record's first single, below too:







Like what you hear? Well Lizzy will be on tour with Set It Off, Broadside and Cemetery Sun in the UK this coming April.



Check those dates below:



APRIL



08 - LEEDS Stylus

09 - GLASGOW Garage

11 - NORWICH Waterfront

12 - MANCHESTER Academy 2

13 - NEWCASTLE Riverside

15 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

16 - CARDIFF Tramshed

17 - LONDON Heaven