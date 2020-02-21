Listen To Knuckle Puck’s Wonderful New Single

'TUNE YOU OUT' is here.





After teasing it's release early in the week, Knuckle Puck have released a new song.



'TUNE YOU OUT' is the first piece of brand new music from the band since '17's full-length 'Shapeshifter', with the only other release being '18's reworked EP 'Shifted'.



Have a listen below:







So the next question is whether this is a standalone single or whether this mean that a new album is on it's way?



Only time will tell.



Anyway, here's 'Gone' to tide you over until then:



