'Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris'





Hayley Williams has released a new solo song.



'Roses'/Lotus/Violet/Iris' is the first track taken from Part II of her debut album 'Petals For Armor' and features backgroud vocals from Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.



Have a listen below:







'Petals For Armor' is scheduled for release May 08.



Here's 'Simmer':







And here's 'Cinnamon':