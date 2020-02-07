Listen To Bring Me The Horizon + Halsey’s Collaboration

This is 'Experiment On Me'.

Bring Me The Horizon's collaboration with Halsey for the upcoming Birds Of Prey film has officially dropped. The new track 'Experiment On Me' has a distinctly Bring Me flavour to it, and even sees Halsey getting a little screamy.

The 'Without Me' singer posted a short video clip to her Instagram and Twitter back in July showing her in the recording studio, with both Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish from the band tagged in the post.



While in the studio together, Halsey also recorded a feature for Bring Me The Horizon's latest EP 'Music To Listen To...'. So there's a whole lot going on here, and Halsey is truly letting her inner emo out.

Check out Halsey's collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon below:



This would be the latest high profile collab for Halsey who already released '11 Minutes' with Yungblud and Travis Barker last year. Meanwhile, Bring Me had several guest features on their 2019 album 'amo' including Grimes and Dani Filth from Cradle Of Filth.

Ambitious crossover event, anyone?