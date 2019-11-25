Listen To Blood Youth’s Defiant New Song

"It’s about not letting the bullshit in life define and shape you..."

Blood Youth have released a new single, 'Playing The Victim'.



“'Playing The Victim' is a song we actually wrote last year when we were writing 'Starve'," explained vocalist Kaya Tarsus.



"At the time we didn’t feel like it was quite ready for release, so we decided to take a step back from it. We revisited it this year and it turned into one of our favourite Blood Youth tracks."



"Lyrically, it’s about not letting the bullshit in life define and shape you. I really didn’t like the idea of constantly using bad moments in life as an excuse for being really distant and cold towards other people."



"It’s something I was really working on when I was putting together the lyrics. In many ways, Playing The Victim is one of the most positive songs we have ever written.”



Check out the video here:





The band will tour the UK with Bury Tomorrow and Employed To Serve next month. Those dates are:



DECEMBER



13 - PORTSMOUTH Pyramids Centre

14 - NOTTINGHAM Rock City

15 - CARDIFF Y Plas

17 - NEWCASTLE Riverside

18 - GLASGOW SGW3

20 - MANCHESTER Academy

21 - LONDON Roundhouse